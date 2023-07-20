Dillon & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 2.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,991,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $537,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.02. 299,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

