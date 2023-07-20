Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 129,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.19. 430,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.36. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

