Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 48,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.85. 426,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average of $112.17.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

