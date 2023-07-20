Dillon & Associates Inc. Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.89.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.22. 1,237,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,654. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,836 shares of company stock valued at $77,005,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

