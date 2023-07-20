Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,672 shares of company stock worth $9,529,576 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $277.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.96.

Shares of META traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.19. 8,877,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,541,348. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $318.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.50. The stock has a market cap of $789.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.