Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,141. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

