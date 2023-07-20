Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $635,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded up $6.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.20. 968,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,091. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.18 and a 200 day moving average of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

