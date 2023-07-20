Dillon & Associates Inc. Invests $245,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,804,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,809,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.