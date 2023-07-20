Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,872. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

