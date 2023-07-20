Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 7.2% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.