Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,439,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 585.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,581,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,900,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.