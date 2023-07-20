Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Purchased by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 598,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.