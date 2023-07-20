Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Dine Brands Global comprises 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of Dine Brands Global worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,101. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $941.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIN. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More

