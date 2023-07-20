Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $936.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 548,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 128,955 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

