Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.30 and last traded at $130.20. Approximately 254,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 429,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.50.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $126.58. The company has a market capitalization of $662.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

