Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $121.85, but opened at $103.37. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $105.42, with a volume of 1,732,597 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.