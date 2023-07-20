Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -5.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,377,558.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,454,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,377,558.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 79,939 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Featured Stories

