Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 2,092 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,810. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.