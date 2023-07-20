Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFAS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,120. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.