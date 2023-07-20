Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys Shares of 31,820 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IUSB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 633,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,612. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

