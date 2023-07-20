Diversified Portfolios Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,170. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

