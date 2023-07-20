Diversified Portfolios Inc. Invests $2.22 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $259.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.80. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $261.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

