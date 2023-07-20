Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 1,952 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 48,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,616. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $50.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

