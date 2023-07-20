Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 2,884 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 464,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,770. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

