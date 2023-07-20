Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 788,400 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 904,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 323,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.87. 406,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,302. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,548 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,580. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 38.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 88,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 206,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 32.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 16.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

