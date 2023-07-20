DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.80

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.80 and traded as low as $11.79. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 468,678 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2,236.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.