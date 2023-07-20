DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.80

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.80 and traded as low as $11.79. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 468,678 shares changing hands.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.