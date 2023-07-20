Dover Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $222.93 billion, a PE ratio of 616.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 958,248 shares of company stock worth $202,870,507 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

