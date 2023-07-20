Dover Advisors LLC Buys 687 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.85. 186,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,216. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $166.56 and a one year high of $220.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.55 and a 200 day moving average of $200.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.62.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $500,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

