Dover Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,335. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.75. The company has a market capitalization of $208.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,330 shares of company stock worth $4,908,328. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

