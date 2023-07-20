Dover Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,101,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 408,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,734. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

