Dover Advisors LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.8% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 911,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879,657. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.