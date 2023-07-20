Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $91.00

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 91.64 ($1.20), with a volume of 142732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.40 ($1.21).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.55. The stock has a market cap of £172.42 million and a P/E ratio of 444.95.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 2,380.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

In related news, insider Hugh W. M. Little acquired 54,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,721.40 ($65,012.29). 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

