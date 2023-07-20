Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Shares Down 1.4%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 41,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 161,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.