Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 6.8%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $149.20 and last traded at $149.55. Approximately 210,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 599,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.44.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 669 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $94,215.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,374 shares of company stock worth $11,211,280 over the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

