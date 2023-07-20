DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,298,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,723,000 after buying an additional 660,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 586,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,765. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

