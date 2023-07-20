DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €27.90 ($31.35) and last traded at €28.22 ($31.71). 39,725 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.26 ($31.75).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.40 ($38.65) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.26.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

