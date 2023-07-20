DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Trading 2.5% Higher

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.72 and last traded at $38.72. Approximately 13,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 94,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $688.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $424.27 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,610,723.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 636,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,610,723.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,733.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $449,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 20.5% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 10,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 22.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

