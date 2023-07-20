DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,900 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 610,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

DZS Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $113.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.19. DZS has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DZS will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of DZS

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Northland Securities lowered DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DZS by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DZS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DZS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DZS by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Further Reading

