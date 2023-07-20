EAC (EAC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $34.21

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $453,146.26 and $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00311681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013445 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151049 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.