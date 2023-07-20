EAC (EAC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.21

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. EAC has a total market cap of $453,146.26 and approximately $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EAC has traded up 0% against the dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151049 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

