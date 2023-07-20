EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $453,018.52

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, EAC has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $453,018.52 and approximately $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00310721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013466 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151049 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

