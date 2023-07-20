EAC (EAC) Tops One Day Volume of $34.21

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $452,931.12 and approximately $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00309696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013509 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151049 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

