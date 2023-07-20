Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $13.22.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 60,077 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

