Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETV opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $15.80.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
