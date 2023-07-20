Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETV opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

