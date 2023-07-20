Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.