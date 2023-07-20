eCash One Day Volume Tops $64.53 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $640.54 million and approximately $64.53 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,285.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.68 or 0.00827710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00128371 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019830 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,448,073,423,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,448,092,173,293 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

