Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst
In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $152,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,757,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ecovyst
Ecovyst Stock Performance
Shares of ECVT stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 760,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,924. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.54 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ecovyst Company Profile
Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
