Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $152,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,757,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ecovyst by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 21.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECVT stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 760,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,924. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.54 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

