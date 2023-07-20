Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading Down 2.6%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.15 and last traded at $67.41. 174,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,181,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Elastic Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,694 shares of company stock worth $24,304,477. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Elastic by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,851,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,689,000 after purchasing an additional 702,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146,397 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

