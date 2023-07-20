Elastos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $292,279.40 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $26.18 million and $292,279.40 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00004288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

