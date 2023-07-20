Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Short Interest Update

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Electromed Stock Performance

ELMD remained flat at $11.43 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.84 million, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.39. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electromed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.